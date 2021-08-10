Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 983,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,016,188. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

