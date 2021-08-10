bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

bluebird bio stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Several research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

