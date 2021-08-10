bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

