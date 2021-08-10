bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

