BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

NYSE BMTX opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

