BMO Capital Markets Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$149.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$149.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $104.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

