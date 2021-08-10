Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

BCEI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 810,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

