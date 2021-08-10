Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.
BCEI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 810,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98.
BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.