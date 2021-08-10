Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.01. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1,396 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15.
In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 80.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
