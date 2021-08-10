Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $388,205.28

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $388,205.28 and approximately $107,789.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

