Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Cap of $256,355.72

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $256,355.72 and approximately $61,575.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00009384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

