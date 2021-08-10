BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 58.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BorgWarner by 196.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 15.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 25,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,323. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

