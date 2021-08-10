Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,803. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,850 shares of company stock worth $5,772,504. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

