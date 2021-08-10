Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,020 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. 3,996,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,637. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

