Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,250 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,007. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

