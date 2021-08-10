Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 218.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 2,506,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

