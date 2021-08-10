Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. 443,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $174.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

