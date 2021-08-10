Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $8,206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $69,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,132. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.87.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.