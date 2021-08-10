Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Discovery by 704.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 4,487,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

