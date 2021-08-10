BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 96,925 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 23.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.