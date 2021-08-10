BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after buying an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

