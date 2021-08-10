Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $247.39. 543,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

