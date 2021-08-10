Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $42.81 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $42,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.41. 414,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,705. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

