Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. 5,252,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

