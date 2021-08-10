Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.