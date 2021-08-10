BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.98

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 2341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,274,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

