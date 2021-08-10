Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock remained flat at $$67.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,407,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,943,112. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

