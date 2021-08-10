Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $482.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. The stock has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.76 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

