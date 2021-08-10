Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 6,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,922. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

