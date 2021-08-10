Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BNL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,526. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 57.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

