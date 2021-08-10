Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BNL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,526. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 57.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.
In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
