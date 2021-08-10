Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

