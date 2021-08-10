Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.66. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,997. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

