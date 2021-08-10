Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.30 Million

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report $132.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $518.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.52 million to $525.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $549.98 million, with estimates ranging from $537.23 million to $562.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

Several research firms have commented on NBEV. Roth Capital dropped their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 89,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

