Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $16.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $54.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.84 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.75 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,072. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.