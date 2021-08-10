Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $16.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $54.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.84 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.75 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,072. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

