Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.97. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,828. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

