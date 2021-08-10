Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $274.76 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

