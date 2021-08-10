Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,405. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

