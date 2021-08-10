Brokerages Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT at €55.82

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.82 ($65.67).

HLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €67.24 ($79.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.