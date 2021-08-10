Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,159. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

