Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €119.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

Several research firms have commented on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ETR:SIX2 opened at €117.20 ($137.88) on Friday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.54.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

