Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 518.63

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.63 ($6.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 460.30 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.84. The stock has a market cap of £14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

