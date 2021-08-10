Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$52.63

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE TSU opened at C$48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$19.11 and a 1-year high of C$49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

