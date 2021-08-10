Brokers Issue Forecasts for frontdoor, inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for frontdoor in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

