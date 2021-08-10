Brokers Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

