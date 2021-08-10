Brokers Set Expectations for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

