Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

