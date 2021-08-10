Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,033 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

