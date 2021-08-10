Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

