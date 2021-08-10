Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

AMRN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

