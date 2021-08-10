Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

