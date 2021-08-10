BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

